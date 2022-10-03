A woman from Driffield who made child sexual abuse material and shared it online has been jailed.

Sonia Chivers, 29, was arrested by the National Crime Agency in December 2020 after she was found to have discussed her plans to abuse a child online.

In November of the same year, she had joined a group on a messaging platform, which was created for those with a sexual interest in children aged four and under.

Officers seized her mobile phone and recovered two videos of Chivers performing a sexual act in front of a young child and an indecent image of a child which she had taken herself.

When interviewed, she said she didn’t know how she ended up in the online group, but stayed as she "liked the attention" she was getting from other users.

She also admitted to sending one of the videos and the photo of the child via private chats, and that in doing so, she had "fed these predators".

Chivers pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, as well as two counts each of making and distributing indecent images of children.

She has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

She was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

