The M62 is closed westbound between junctions 26 for Bradford and 25 for Brighouse, as West Yorkshire Police deals with an incident.

Due to the nature of this incident they are not able to advise when the road is likely to reopen.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes westbound. Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction.

Some people have now been held in traffic for more than an hour.

Queues have started to be released by police escort with a diversion through Hartshead Moor Services.