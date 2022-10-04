Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage from Lincolnshire Police.

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a teenager was left with what police called "GBH level injuries" after an attack outside a nightclub in Lincoln.

CCTV footage shows the 18-year-old being punched and falling to the ground outside Moka on Silver Street. The suspect can be seen running from the scene.

The teenager was left with serious injuries, including a split lip, two dislodged front teeth and a broken nose following the incident shortly after 1am on Sunday, 25 September.

The attacker, believed to be in his late twenties and wearing a grey top and black or blue jeans, ran towards Clasketgate before heading towards Lindum Hill.

He is wanted on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify the man in the video.

