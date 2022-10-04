Skip to content

Public help armed police detain 'knifeman' threatening staff at Hull Royal Infirmary

Several police cars, including armed police, arrived at the hospital. Credit: MEN Media

Members of the public detained a man reported to be threatening staff with a knife at a hospital in Hull.

Armed police arrived at Hull Royal Infirmary shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday, 4 October, following reports of an altercation both inside and outside the hospital.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers said that the man is believed to have threatened staff with a knife before members of the public intervened and detained him.

Humberside Police added that "nobody was physically injured" but people have "understandably been left shaken".

They said: "We would like to praise and thank the members of the public who were present and assisted in detaining the man which undoubtedly prevented anyone being hurt."

