A man has admitted killing a mother and three children who were found dead at a home near Sheffield – but denied their murders.

Damien Bendall, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

But he denied murder and the rape of Lacey when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.

Clockwise from top left: Connie Gent, John Paul and Lacey Bennett, and Terri Harris.

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, North Derbyshire, on September 19 last year.

It is alleged Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, killed them sometime between Friday 17 and 20 September.

The prosecution did not accept the manslaughter pleas and Bendall was remanded in custody to face a murder trial will now begin on Thursday, 24 November.

