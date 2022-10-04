Police have released images of two brothers who are wanted over the fatal stabbing of a man in Sheffield more than a year ago – including a CCTV image showing one of them in a shop.

Armend Xhika, 22, died in hospital in May 2021, shortly after police received reports of men fighting on Earl Marshal Road in the Burngreave area.

Eljaso Cela, 28, and his brother, Mateo Cela, 26, are wanted in connection with Mr Xhika's death.

The brothers are thought to be in Sheffield or Rotherham, although officers say they may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.

Left to right - Mateo Cela and Eljaso Cela caught on CCTV. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

One of the images shows Mateo Celo in a shop. Police say the date of the recording is not known, but is "around 2021".

Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said: "Eljaso is believed to also use the alias name Illiazy and it's possible that his brother Mateo may also be using an alias.

"The images that we're sharing with you today are the most recent we have available and are believed to have been taken around 2021."

Eljaso and Mateo Cela are suspected of involvement in the death of Armend Xhika. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Three people have already been charged with Mr Xhika's murder.

South Yorkshire Police are urging people to call 999 if they see the Cela brothers, or have any information on their whereabouts.

