A six-year-old boy who was a passenger on a quad bike is fighting for his life after a crash in Wakefield.

The boy was injured when the vehicle he was collided with an off-road motorbike at Wintersett Nature Reserve at 1pm on Sunday, 2 October.

The quad bike was travelling along a concrete footpath from the direction of Santingley Lane when the incident happen.

The young boy suffered "life-threatening" head injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

