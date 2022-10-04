Tributes have been paid following the death of former rugby league player Adam Walker at the age of 31.

Walker, a prop forward who played with twin brother Jonathan for Scotland in the 2013 World Cup, made more than 100 appearances for Hull KR from 2013-16 and was in the Salford team that reached the 2019 Grand Final.

He also played for Wakefield, Huddersfield and St Helens before finishing his career at Leigh in 2020.

In a tweet, Hull said: "Hull KR are saddened to learn of Adam Walker's passing. The club's thoughts are with his family and friends."

Former Salford team-mate, Jackson Hastings, wrote on social media that it was "absolute horrible news".

He said Walker was a "champion team mate and someone who was misunderstood. Best wishes to family and close friends during this tough time."

The cause of Walker's death has not been publicised.

In a statement Scotland Rugby League said; "Scotland Rugby League, Hull Kingston Rovers and the wider sport of Rugby League have been shocked and saddened today by news of the death of Adam Walker at the age of 31.

Scotland Rugby League's operations director Gavin Scott added: "Adam played with pride every time he stepped on the pitch for Scotland and was a member of our 2013 World Cup squad and a part of our 2014 European Championship winning squad. Our thoughts are with Adam’s family and friends at this time."

Bradford Bulls tweeted that the club was "devastated to hear of the passing of Adam Walker, brother of former player Jonathan Walker."

The club added: "We send our thoughts to the Walker family at this difficult time."

Huddersfield Giants tweeted: "Adam came through the club's academy and played for the first team from 2010 to 2012."The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

