Two men have been jailed for life after the "brutal" murder of a solicitor in Sheffield.

Khuram Javed, 31, was shot through the heart and stabbed near Bramall Lane on 10 April last year.

Sheffield Crown Court heard he had been socialising with friends in a flat near the football stadium when they received a call to say Samsul Mohamed and Tinashe Kampira, both 20, were loitering near one of their cars along with a third man.

When they went to confront the three males Samsul Mohamed fired eight shots, three of which hit Mr Javed through the heart and lungs. The father-of-two was also found with stab wounds in his back.

Mrs Justice Lambert said the ultimate motive for the killing may never be known.

Khuram Javed was the father of two young children. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Ed Hulbert, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Khuram Javed was a much-loved husband and father of two young children. He was murdered in cold blood, gunned down in front of his friends after an evening of socialising.

"This was a brutal crime which has shocked the local community and left his family devastated."

Samsul Mohamed was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 32-year term. Kampira was also sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 26 years.

Saydul Mohamed and Sohidul Mohamed took their brother to a safe house after he committed the murder. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Samsul Mohamed's two brothers, Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohamed, were sentenced to three and a half years each for assisting an offender after they hid their brother in a safe house in Reading following the murder.

Samsul Mohamed was also sentenced for his part in a conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition, in relation to his membership of a Sheffield-based drugs gang.

