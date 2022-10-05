There are "no plans" for a traditional German Christmas Market to return to Leeds after the event was cancelled for a third consecutive year, the city's council has said.

The Christkindelmarkt first took place in the city in 1997 as part of a partnership with Frankfurt city council.

It was an annual fixture, held from early November until Christmas in Millennium Square, attracting up to 250,000 visitors each year. But it was cancelled in 2019 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not been held since.

In a statement, Leeds City Council said: "Following the pandemic and combined with foreign travel work visa costs and complications, it was mutually agreed with our friends in Frankfurt that it was no longer feasible to bring the German market back to Leeds."

Asked if the event would ever return, a spokesperson said: "Our events programme is kept under review but there are no plans at this stage."

It follows "fake Facebook events and stories" circulating about the market taking place, the council said.

The authority said an ice rink would return to the same location along with international street food and drink and fairground rides.

The spokesperson said: "We are committed to making sure Christmas in Leeds is always an exciting and memorable time and work with our partners across the city on a programme of festive activities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.