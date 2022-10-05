It may not have hosted television crews for more than two decades.

But residents of the village which became synonymous with Emmerdale say it continues to attract fans from across the world – as the ITV soap celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Esholt, on the outskirts of Shipley, West Yorkshire, was used as the backdrop for the outdoor scenes on what was then called Emmerdale Farm for more than 20 years from the 1970s to the 1990s.

And, although filming moved out in 1998, the picturesque village continues to draw in coach loads of fans.

Wayne Green, the landlord of the original Woolpack pub, said: "I am talking about six coaches a week, sometimes more, 50 people on a coach all the way from Glasgow, Cardiff, Finland, New Zealand, all over the county. They do a whole of the north of England tour and they make a week of it."

Emmerdale Farm was launched by Yorkshire Television in 1972 as "the living story of the Sugden family".

Originally intended to fill a lunchtime slot for only 13 weeks, it was initially filmed in the village of Arncliffe, North Yorkshire, before moving to Esholt.

As the show gained popularity, with episodes airing every day, the number of visitors increased significantly.

Emmerdale was originally based around the Sugden family farm Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Lisa Riley, who plays the longest reigning Dingle female, Mandy, fondly remembers her time at Esholt and the adoring fans who came with it.

"It was such fun back then, the amount of tourism it brought was amazing. But this was the issue – over time so many people would come and watch. The show was getting faster, the network wanted more episodes and we therefore had the village built," she said.

In 1998 it eventually moved to a purpose built set on the Harewood estate.

Stars of the show told ITV News the Yorkshire scenery, which brought the beauty of the country to front rooms across the UK, is the real "jewel in the crown".

Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, said: "The scenery we have here, er have got this backdrop to film the show in all the time and I don't think Coronation Street or Eastenders have the luxury we have - but it's cold in the winter though."

Emmerdale is celebrating five decades on screen this month.

A special hour-long episode will air on Sunday 16 October, exactly 50 years to the day the first episode was broadcast. Producers said it's an event that will change the village forever.

