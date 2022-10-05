A painter who stole £30,000 of match day programmes from a lifelong Leeds United fan has been jailed.

Peter Neal, from Cleethorpes, had amassed a collection of hundreds of programmes dating back as far as 1925.

But more than 230 of them were taken after he employed 54-year-old Andrew Dicks to paint his flat following the death of his partner.

Mr Neal said: "Dicks was my partner's ex. Sadly she passed away last year, but she remained good friends with him and she trusted him so we hired him to paint some of the flat. It sounded like a good idea at the time and we paid him for that too.

"He decided to help himself to some of the more expensive Leeds United programmes I've got in my collection before selling them on.

"I only found out what had happened two or three months later when someone rang me to say they'd seen some of my programmes up for sale."

Dicks, of Tivoli Gardens in Grimsby, pleaded guilty to theft at Hull Crown Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Dicks and Moloney were both jailed at Hull Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

His accomplice Kevin Moloney, 56, of High Cliff Road in Cleethorpes, was sentenced to six months after admitting to handling stolen goods.

Mr Neal added: "I didn't think or believe he would do such a thing. I was so upset, I'd been collecting them for years.

"I never expected this to ever happen and it's left me unable to trust people as much now.

"I don't know if I'll ever get the programmes back either as some have already been sold on a number of times."

