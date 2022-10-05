Campaigners say the axing of bus services in South Yorkshire has deprived them of a vital lifeline.

Protestors gathered outside the offices of South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard on Tuesday afternoon after routes across Sheffield and Rotherham were scrapped.

Bus companies took the measures to save money despite the extension of government grants handed out to support services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheffield pensioner Sue Wild said she was dependent on buses.

"It's my lifeline, if I didn't have the buses I'd be stuck in my home all the time, I'm a pensioner. It's ruling my life, I have to go by what time the buses go."

One campaigner said: "They said they've substituted another bus which runs four buses every three hours. They've cut it down and cut it down, so recently it's been so irregular nobody has got on it."

First Yorkshire said the changes were forced after the number of passengers at peak time fell by 25%.

Mr Coppard, who chaired a meeting on public transport on Tuesday, said he sympathised.

He said: "It's not just protestors who are unhappy, it's me too, and I know the councils are unhappy too. We had to step in with around £7 million of funding to keep buses on the road, because that's all we can do, pay bus companies on the road and yet that's not enough."

Mr Coppard is calling for an overhaul of how services are run.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said the government had committed over a £1 million since April to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on services.

In a statement the said: "Since April alone, we have allocated South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority over a million pounds to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on bus services.

"South Yorkshire will also benefit from £570 million of Government funding to improve local transport, including buses, through their City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement."

