Play Brightcove video

University freshers have been warned about the dangers of trespassing on railway lines after footage was released showing a man narrowly avoiding being hit by a train.

The video, taken in Lincoln, shows the man ignoring alarms and jumping over barriers onto a level crossing before staggering across two live tracks.

Seconds after he makes it to the barriers on the opposite side, a freight train speeds past.

Network Rail said the "worrying" footage, captured on High Street on 8 August, had been released during Freshers' Week, as a warning to new university students arriving in the city.

Elisha Allen, community safety manager for Network Rail, said: "This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and deeply concerning. The individual involved recklessly risked their life to stumble just a few metres further forward.

"The level crossing on Lincoln High Street is a busy and active route across the railway, and it can present a real danger if not used correctly.

"People need to be well aware of the dangers, pay attention to the unmissable alarms, and remain incredibly vigilant when crossing the tracks, particularly while under the influence."

National Rail, British Transport Police and East Midlands Railway are now delivering safety sessions to students.

Ricky Sweeney, BTP chief inspector, said: "The railway is no place to take a shortcut. Getting somewhere a little quicker is not worth the risk.

"We have seen first-hand that this can lead to tragic consequences or life-changing injuries – both outcomes are avoidable. There is simply no excuse for not following the safety procedures at level crossings.

"Trains travel at speeds of up to 125mph, sitting wider than the tracks they run on and often quieter than expected."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.