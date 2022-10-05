Play Brightcove video

Jon Hill reports from France

Judges have retired to consider their verdict in the case of three teachers accused of manslaughter over the death of a British girl on a school trip to France.

Twelve-year-old Jessica Lawson, from East Yorkshire, drowned in July 2015 after a pontoon capsized in a lake near the city of Limoges during a trip organised by Wolfreton School near Hull.

Teachers Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers, along with lifeguard Leo Lemaire, are all accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Jessica's parents, Brenda and Antony, have been in court to watch proceedings.

But on Wednesday, Mr Lawson walked out of the the Palais de Justice in Tulle after Stephane Babonneau, acting on behalf of Ms Stathers, told the court Jessica's death was an accident and that "the teacher's are experiencing pains similar to that felt by the family".

Jessica Lawson died on a school trip to France Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Ms Lewis’s legal representative, Florian Godest Le Gall, said the teachers’ reaction times were the shortest possible, adding that dynamically monitoring children does not mean looking at one student "every microsecond".

His client "suffers under the weight of responsibility", he said.

One of the lawyers acting on behalf of Mr Layne, Anis Harabi, said Jessica’s death was an accident with no "culprits" – adding that his client should not be expected to be a "clairvoyant".

Mr Harabi said Mr Layne did not think it was dangerous because the swimming zone was "supervised".

Mr Layne’s other lawyer, Dominique Tricaud, said the teachers acted "simultaneously" when they realised Jessica was missing and that the trio were surveying "tirelessly".

French prosecutors previously told the court the teachers did not heed the risks and should each be jailed for three years.

Brenda and Antony Lawson. Credit: ITV News

The court heard how Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers began to "panic" after noticing Jessica was missing.

Mr Layne said he thought the pontoon was a safety feature and saw no signs of distress when he looked at the lifeguard after it capsized.

During her closing speech, prosecutor Myriam Soria said: "Jessica Lawson was a good swimmer. She was a little girl.Her swimming should have been monitored with vigilance."

Ms Soria said none of the teachers could see where Jessica was during the swim due to a lack of surveillance.

Addressing the pontoon itself, the prosecutor said the local authority "knew about instability and knew about its age."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.