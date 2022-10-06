Skip to content

Number of men charged with sex attacks on girl in Bradford reaches 24

Bradford Magistrates Court.

A 24th man has been charged with the rape of a girl as part of a long-running investigation by detectives in West Yorkshire.

Omar Taj, 35, has been charged with the rape of a child aged 13 to 15.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Friday 7 October. 

Twenty-three men have already appeared in court to face charges relating to the same victim. The alleged offences happened in the Bradford area between 2007 and 2011.

