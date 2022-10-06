A child model with one arm says she is looking forward to being able to "put make-up on mummy" after a successful campaign to pay for a new "hero" prosthetic.

Seven-year-old Thalia Coultas – a congenital amputee born with part of her left arm missing – has only ever used NHS-issue prosthetics. The standard artificial limbs have limited function.

But thanks to a fundraising campaign, Thalia is now set to receive a so-called "hero arm" – allowing her to carry out fine motor movements.

The youngster, from Selby, North Yorkshire, said: "I am very, very, very excited. I am going to use it to do everything – I will put make-up on mummy."

Thalia, who has modelled for brands including the Early Learning Centre and JD Sports, needed £16,000 for a new arm.

Thalia Coultas said she first wants to use her arm to put makeup on her mum. Credit: Kerrie Coultas/PA

But the charity Tees Family Fund matched £8,000 raised by the family – and two others – to go towards the cost.

Thalia's mother, Kerrie, said: "The arms are now in production, so we should hopefully get the arms, fingers crossed, around the middle of November

"It’s amazing because it’s not something that either of these three families would be able to afford on their own."

Mrs Coultas, 40, said Thalia had asked for the arm, which she refers to as a "robot arm" since she was a toddler.

"In pre-school, I just remember her saying to her teachers all the time, 'I’m going to have a robot arm when I’m older'," she added.

She also said that when Thalia met the other two children, it made her feel like she “fit in”.

“They’re all around other children that are exactly like them and no one’s pointing or staring like they do in everyday life,” she added.