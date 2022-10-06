A man from Huddersfield has been jailed for serious sex offences against a "small child".

Timothy Bird was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted rape, sexual assault and inciting a young child to engage in sexual activity following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The 44-year-old committed the offences against one girl between 2008 and 2009, but she only reported him to West Yorkshire Police when she was in her late teens.

Det Con Suzanne Clark said Bird "richly deserves his sentence" after attacked a child "very much at his mercy".

She added: "Her courage in coming forward years later and reporting what he did allowed detectives to fully investigate this case and bring this devious and predatory man to justice.

"No matter how long ago the offending took place, police will always investigate, always listen, and do all we can to achieve justice for victims."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.