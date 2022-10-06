Play Brightcove video

Report by Katie Oscroft.

The family of a teenager from York who died from an auto-immune health condition are calling for more support to be given to children with non-cancerous life-threatening conditions.

Millie Wright died aged 13 after undergoing a liver and stem cell transplant due to her auto-immune condition.

Now, her family have set up a charity in her name, the Millie Wright Children's Charity, which aims to address the inequalities in support for children with non-cancerous life-threatening conditions.

Millie's dad, Nigel Wright, said: " I think Millie would’ve absolutely loved what we are doing.

"She would have been involved, she would have come to the hospital with us.

"She would have supported the families in the same way we are."

The charity is based on Ward L50 at Leeds Children's Hospital - where Millie was treated before she died last year.

It provides a well-stocked fridge and aims to fundraise for support workers, who help both the children and their families.

Rosie, 14, has been on the ward since July waiting for a liver transplant. Her mum, Claire Gill, said that the help from the charity is "really, really appreciated".

She said that they've "benefited from the support" since Rosie came to the hospital and that "it's so lovely to know that someone's looking after us as well. It means a lot."

