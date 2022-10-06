The M1 is closed in both directions near Barnsley due to a police incident.

There is queuing traffic between junction 36 and junction 37, near Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police have closed the motorway in both directions.

There are two hour delays above normal northbound and 60 minute delays above normal southbound.

Traffic caught within the closure, in both directions, is being turned around to leave the scene of the incident.

Other nearby roads are also heavily congested.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have told people to avoid the area.

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.