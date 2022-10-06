A man charged with murdering an 86-year-old pensioner and leaving her husband with life-threatening injuries has appeared in court.

Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January. Her husband Ken was critically injured and taken to hospital.

Mr Walker died in August from natural causes.

Vasile Culea, 33, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, denies Mrs Walker's murder and the attempted murder of Mr Walker.

His trial was due to start this week, but was delayed because of a strike by barristers.

In a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, he was told that a trial may start on 11 October, subject to developments in the industrial action.

Mr and Mrs Walker were found by a concerned neighbour at their home on the morning of 15 January.

In February, a coroner gave the provisional cause of Mrs Walker's death as head injuries and airway obstruction.

