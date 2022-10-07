A man who forced his ex-partner to strip before tying her up and dousing her in boiling water has been jailed.

Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, left his victim "scarred for life" after luring her to a hotel near Meadowhall in Sheffield and attacking her.

The 38-year-old left the woman "screaming in pain" and fled following the incident in April.

She eventually managed to free herself and alert hotel staff, who called police.

PC Jane Guest said the attack was "horrific and pre-meditated".

She said "Wild lured his vulnerable ex-partner to a hotel room and tricked her into taking her clothes off.

"The victim later told officers that she believed Wild wanted to have sex with her and she was too scared to refuse.

"He used this pretence to tie her up and then, with no thought for her safety, poured boiling water over her face and body."

The victim suffered first and second degree burns and was in a specialist burns unit for several weeks.

PC Guest added: "She will be scarred for life by Wild, not just physically but psychologically too.

"To subject another person to such agonising pain and harm is incomprehensible and no jail sentence can ever undo the damage caused by Wild’s violence."

Wild, formerly of Kenninghall View, was sentenced to six years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, 4 October, after pleading guilty to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

