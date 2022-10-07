A murder investigation has been launched after a woman found with a life-threatening head injury in a Scunthorpe alleyway has now died.

Emergency services were called at 8:50pm on Saturday to reports of concern for safety of a woman in an alleyway between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West, Scunthorpe.

She was found having sustained a life-threatening head injury and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

On Wednesday, the woman died as a result of her injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A woman also arrested in connection with the incident, has since been released under investigation.