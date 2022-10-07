Play Brightcove video

Police have released footage of the moment a teenager stabbed two people to death in the hope that it will deter others from carrying knives.

The video shows 19-year-old Amrit Jhagra attacking Ryan Theobald, 20, and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, outside a bar on Silver Street in Doncaster in the early hours of 29 January. Both died shortly afterwards.

Det Ch Insp Lee Townley, of South Yorkshire Police, said the case "lays bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime".

He added: " We have released this footage today to show how quickly these incidents can escalate, with devastating consequences."My message today to those intent on carrying knives is clear – drop the knife before you do irreparable damage, and further lives are lost and ruined forever."

Jhagra, of Cedar Road in Doncaster, attacked Mr Theobold after he was caught up in a fight between Janis and one of Jhagra's friends.

He then ran after Janis, pulled him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times before running from the scene.

Jhagra was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Theobald's mother, Lisa Theobald, told the court: "Not only has Ryan been killed, but something inside of me has been killed with him.

"I have been compelled to watch the heart-wrenching footage of my son's final moments, something no parent should have to do.

"I know I will never have our old family life back. I grieve for Ryan, the life and future he has lost and our family life, forever taken from those of us left behind.

"We now face a future where together we have to navigate what our 'new normal' will be."

Russanda Kozlovskis, Janis' sister, said his death was "senseless" and that "no words can describe the level of pain and loss we all felt that day and every day since".

She described Janis as "the baby of the family" and a "fun-loving boy" who "had his whole life ahead of him".

Jhagra was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years.

