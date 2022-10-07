Five people have been arrested for knife crimes in Huddersfield after police extended search powers following the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy.

West Yorkshire Police have used their additional stop-and-search powers four times in the two weeks since Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death outside North Huddersfield Trust School.

Two teenagers have been charged with the 15-year-old's murder, following the attack on 21 September.

The increased police powers have now led to five more males being arrested for knife crimes, unrelated to Khayri's death.

It followed reports of men armed with machetes on Riddings Close on Thursday, 6 October.

The five males, aged between 17 and 25, were arrested for multiple offences including possession of a bladed weapon. They remain in custody.

The extended powers have been used in Huddersfield town centre, Ashbrow and Fartown. They were put in place for 15 hours which have now come to an end.

The powers give police the temporary right to search people without reasonable grounds for suspicion.

Insp Graham Dyson said: "On behalf of the local community, we cannot tolerate violence of this nature which puts people at risk and causes understandable concern to the law-abiding majority.

"We are determined to keep doing everything we can to disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour, and I hope people will continue to be supportive of the approach we are taking."

