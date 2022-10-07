A man who was left critically injured after being stabbed in Sheffield has since died, police have said.

Reece Radford, 26, was stabbed on Arundel Gate at around 2.30am on Thursday, 29 September.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died five days later, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Radford died from a single stab wound to his chest.

Two men had already been charged with attempted murder.

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Sheffield and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield made their first appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Saturday, 1 October.

South Yorkshire Police still want to hear from anyone with information.

