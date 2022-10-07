A charity that works with transgender children has suspended its support services because of "intolerable abuse" following controversy over working practices.

Leeds-based Mermaids closed its helpline and webchat services on Thursday and said they would remain out of action on Friday.

In a statement the charity said that "due to intolerable abuse" it would also reduce its hours next week.

"We do not make this decision lightly, but our duty of care towards staff and volunteers necessitates a harm reduction approach to protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team," it said.

"We hope to be able to resume normal working hours as soon as possible."

It comes after the Charity Commission said it was "aware of concerns about Mermaids' service provision" and was assessing whether or not to investigate the charity.

The watchdog's comments follow claims in the Telegraph newspaper that breast-binders had been given to some girls without the consent of parents.

Mermaids has denied allegations of safeguarding failures and said that it is the victim of a "smear campaign".

But the Times newspaper said the National Lottery had paused a £500,000 grant to the charity.

It has also been revealed that charity trustee Dr Jacob Breslow had resigned after reports he spoke at a conference organised by a group that promotes support for paedophiles.

The 2011 event was held by B4U-ACT, which calls for paedophiles to have the right to live "in truth and dignity".

Mermaids said the organisation was "completely at odds" with its values.

The charity, which is taxpayer funded, supports transgender children and their families and runs training for schools and some NHS trusts.

