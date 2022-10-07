Detectives investigating the alleged rape and murder of a father in Rotherham have arrested two more people in connection with his death.

Adam Clapham, 31, who had a young daughter, was found unresponsive on Spring Street on Monday, 19 September. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 18 and 23-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm, and causing a male to engage in sexual activity. Both are currently in police custody.

Four people have already been charged with murder, false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm in connection with Mr Clapham's death.

Robert Crookes, 31, Lynette Myers, 38, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age were all also charged with rape. Kieron Millar, 29, was charged with a sexual offence.

A fifth person, Martin Shaw, 43, has been charged with assisting an offender.

