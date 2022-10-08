A "dangerous" man from Brough has been jailed for 20 years for trying to stab a woman to death.

Humberside Police say 44-year-old Owen Danter terrified his victim. He sexually assaulted her before stabbing her in an attack in May.

He then left, thinking he had killed her, before officers later arrested him near Malton in North Yorkshire.

He was found guilty of attempted murder, false imprisonment and sexual assault at Hull Crown Court and jailed for twenty years, with five years on license.

DC Karl Bullock, said: "I would like to thank the victim and their family for their courage during the judicial process. Danter is a dangerous man who subjected his victim to an horrific attack.

"Danter terrified his victim and their family and I hope this lengthy sentence provides some closure to those affected by him. I would also request that the victim’s privacy is respected."