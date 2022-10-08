Credit: Anastasia Horvathova, 11, Etella Keselova, 11, Alexander Kesel, 9 and Tibor Lacko, 13, were last seen at 9.30pm on Friday 7 October

West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of four missing children from Bradford who are believed to be together.

The children, aged between nine and thirteen, were last seen at 9.30pm on Friday October 7.

They are Anastasia Horvathova, 11, Etella Keselova, 11, Alexander Kesel, 9, and Tibor Lacko, 13.

Anastasia has dark brown hair and is of medium build. She is said to be wearing black Nike pants, a shirt, a black Puma Jacket and black Air Force shoes. Etella has black hair, is of medium build and is said to be wearing black and white clothing.

Alexander is described as small and is said to be wearing all black clothing. Tibor is described as small and of chubby build with black hair. He is said to be wearing all black clothing with red on his jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101.