A man suspected of punching another man outside a McDonald's in Lincoln had to be rescued by the fire service after he ended up in a dike following a police chase.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a disturbance at the city centre restaurant at around 3.45am on Sunday October 9, where a group of men were being aggressive towards a man inside.

When officers tried to disperse the group one of the men threw a punch at a man, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect then fled and police followed him on foot.

A 23-year-old man was later found at the bottom of Sincil Dike and had to be rescued by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

He was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Police are now trying to trace the victim of the assault as he left the scene after the incident.

They also want to hear from anybody who witnessed what happened.