An 18-year-old man is in hospital with a gash wound to his neck after a reported fight in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Carver Street at around 1.40am on Saturday October 8 to reports of an incident.

On arrival officers found the 18-year-old injured.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has been released under investigation.

Police say enquiries into the incident are continuing.