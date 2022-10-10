The body of a man who was missing for a week was found on the roof of his own house, police have said.

Gerard Colgan, 32, of Harehills Avenue in Chapeltown, Leeds, was last seen by friends on Sunday, 2 October.

He was reported missing to police five days later.

West Yorkshire Police said a body was discovered on the roof of the house at 2.40pm on Sunday, 9 October.

A spokesperson said: "The body of a man found on the roof of a house in Leeds yesterday is believed to a man reported missing from the address.

"While formal identification is yet to be completed, it is believed to be Mr Colgan and his family has been informed."

His death is not being treated as suspicious.