A carer who stole more than £46,000 from a vulnerable man over three years has been jailed.

Alana Squire, 37, of Brough With St Giles near Catterick, North Yorkshire, befriended the man, in his 60s, after paying visits to his home in Richmondshire.

But she started to exploit him after going to see him out-of-hours. A court heard she would collect his bank card and withdraw money from cash machines before returning it to him

The victim initially agreed to lend her money because he felt sorry for her.

But he became concerned about how much was being taken from his account without being repaid.

North Yorkshire Police said he worried Squire would end her visits and he would become more isolated if he stopped lending her money.

The victim believed she had taken around £14,000 and during police interviews she admitted to borrowing around £9,000.

But specialist financial investigators discovered that the actual sum was £46,751.

Squire pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position when she appeared at Teesside Crown Court. She was jailed for three years.

PC Michael McVay, who led the investigation by North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a sickening abuse of trust in which Squire simply helped herself to very significant sums of money.

"Even when she was confronted with the evidence, she seemed unremorseful and denied she’d done anything wrong.

"But a thorough investigation involving skilled financial specialists proved what she’d been doing, and we were able to bring Squire to justice.

"The manipulative way she committed this crime was awful. Offences like this can have a truly devastating impact on victims, whose so-called friend is actually there to exploit their vulnerability."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.