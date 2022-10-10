A child abuser who went on the run to Scotland while on trial has been jailed.

Imran Ijaz, from Leeds, was four days into his trial accused of multiple sexual offences against a young girl when he fled to Edinburgh.

He was convicted in his absence of assault by penetration, causing a child to watch a sexual act and six counts of sexual assault.

Ijaz, 39, of Lascelles View, Harehills, was jailed for thirteen years and two months.

Det Insp Emma Wight said: "Ijaz sexually abused this vulnerable young girl repeatedly in circumstances that were a huge betrayal of trust.

"He tried to evade justice part way through his trial by fleeing to Scotland but was tracked down and brought back to face the consequences.

"His actions have had a significant traumatic impact on the victim and on her family, and we hope that his conviction for these offences and the significant sentence he has received will help to reassure them as they continue to move forward with their lives."

