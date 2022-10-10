A dog who "lacks confidence" is searching for a loving home after a three-year wait in kennels in Leeds.

Jake, an eight-year-old lurcher, has had the longest wait for a home of all the dogs at the Dogs Trust charity.

Amanda Sands, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Jake is one of the sweetest dogs you could ever wish to meet, and we really want to find him a special home to call his own.

"He lacks confidence around dogs and people because he had a tough start to life.

"During his time with us we have done lots of training with Jake to help him overcome his anxieties and he’s a very happy boy."

Ms Sands said Jake needed "patient owners" who would give Jake "the space he needs to get to know them in his own time".

Because of his lack of confidence, Jake needs a calm, adult-only home with no other pets or visiting children, the charity said.

Ms Sands added: "Whoever gives this lovely boy a new home will soon find they have a four-legged shadow as he likes nothing more than knowing what’s going on. He is fun, playful, affectionate and loves to snuggle.

"We can guarantee that Jake is worth the effort, and we know there’s someone out there who will love having Jake in their life – and on their sofa!"

