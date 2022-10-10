A mother from Hull has been spared jail after a judge discovered she was living in a tent outside someone's house.

Leanna Hutchison should have been automatically locked up after breaching the suspended prison sentence she had previously been given for possessing crack cocaine.

But, appearing at Hull Crown Court, the 34-year-old was given a "last chance" by Judge Mark Bury after he discovered that she had been homeless and living in a tent for the past two months.

He told Hutchison: "You have been lucky so far that it's not been cold. When it gets cold, you won't like it in a tent, will you?

"We can't have a 34-year-old lady living in a tent."

Hutchison narrowly avoided jail last year after police found her with crack cocaine. Her sentence was instead suspended, meaning that she would avoid being locked up if she kept out of trouble.

But she then breached the conditions set out by the court by failing to attend her probation appointments.

Judge Bury said: "You have got yourself into a bit of a pickle. I am going to give you another chance. Take it, though.

"I am not sending you to prison today but you have got to do your part. You have got to carry on trying to get off drugs completely.

"If you don't do what you are supposed to do, you might be in prison. You won't like it in prison."

The court herd Hutchison became homeless after she was "kicked out" of a shared house where only women were living because she had allowed her homeless boyfriend to live there.

She was being prescribed the heroin substitute methadone to try and cut down her drug habit, but was still living a "chaotic" lifestyle and only engaging with the probation service sporadically.

Hutchison, formerly of De Grey Street in Hull, has a five-year-old son but does not have responsibility for looking after him. She has prior convictions for shoplifting and theft.

She said in court: "Thank you for giving me another chance."

