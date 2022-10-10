A plane carrying the Leeds United team was evacuated after the smell of burning rubber and smoke was reported on board.

The squad were returning from their defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday and had landed at Leeds Bradford Airport when the incident happened.

All players safely disembarked, but several other flights had to circle the airport while the issue was dealt with.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "Precautionary emergency procedures were followed this evening at LBA, however nobody was harmed in the incident and the flight landed safely. Normal services at LBA resumed quickly."

It followed United's 2-1 loss in the capital – their third defeat of the season.