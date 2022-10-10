The M62 in West Yorkshire has been partially closed following a large diesel spill.

The motorway's westbound side was shut from junction 27, for the M621 at Gildersome, to junction 28 for Tingley on Monday afternoon after fuel covered the road surface.

By 5.30pm traffic was already queuing for six miles and was starting to back up on the M1 at junction 42.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the evening.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "A lorry has ruptured its fuel tank, resulting in its load of diesel pouring onto the road surface and covering all four lanes of the carriageway.

"Our contractors are on scene assessing the clear-up works which will be required."

Diversions are in place and drivers are being urged to plan ahead.