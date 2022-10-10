A relative of a mother whose body was found along with that of her son in their flat said she suffered from depression that became "too much" to cope with.

Police were called to Cross Ingram Road, in the Holbeck area of Leeds on Thursday, 15 September, after concerns were raised for the safety of those inside.

They found the body of a woman and a 10-year-old boy, later confirmed to be a mother and her son. West Yorkshire Police said they were treating the boy's death as murder, but were not looking for anyone else.

While the pair who died have not been officially identified by police, a cousin of the woman has named them as Dalia Baptista and her son Frederico Mendes.

The bodies were found in a flat on Cross Ingram Road. Credit: MEN Media

In a post on an online fundraising page, Cintia Costa said: "I am fundraising for the purpose of my cousin's funeral. My cousin suffered from depression and autism which sadly became too much for her to cope with.

"Her name is Dalia Baptista and her son Frederico Mendes was a 10-year-old little boy with autism as well who also fell victim to what took place."She said she wanted to raise money to support her cousin's family with funeral costs "at such a painful time".

"No matter how big or small every donation would be we will deeply appreciated," she said.