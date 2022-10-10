Play Brightcove video

Police are searching for three men amid an "ongoing feud" between rival gangs in Bradford.

A series of incidents in the city has seen properties damaged.

The latest incident was on Wednesday, 5 October, when a flat bed truck deliberately reversed into a shop on Mavis Street.

Left to right - Hamza Shah, Hamid Shah and Qiasar Shah Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Officers are searching for Hamza Shah, 21, Hamid Shah, 31, and Qiasar Shar, 28. They are known to the east Bradford area.

Other incident of criminal damage have taken place last week on Loxley Close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street.

