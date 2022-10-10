Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale have been formally reprimanded by cricket's disciplinary body over "racist and discriminatory" social media posts.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Rafiq and Gale – the county's former captain – are among five individuals who have accepted breaching rules following an investigation by the Cricket Discipline Commission into historic posts.

All of the individuals admitted culpability, with the CDC adjudicator issuing a formal reprimand in each case.

Rafiq, 31, prompted a game-wide scandal after going public with claims that he had been a victim of institutional racism while a player at Yorkshire.

But he faced claims of hypocrisy when anti-Semitic messages he had written years earlier emerged online.

He apologised immediately and later visited the Auschwitz concentration camp to "better himself".

Rafiq issued an unreserved apology following the announcement of the disciplinary action, saying he had "no complaint".

"It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand," he said.

"I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community. I remain ashamed and embarrassed. I hope I have demonstrated in the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically - and continues - to face.

"I will keep trying and I thank the Jewish community for the forgiveness and kindness that has been shown to me so far."

Andrew Gale was dismissed in the wake of Rafiq's allegations Credit: PA

Gale was one of 16 people to have their employment terminated by Yorkshire in December last year, following Rafiq's allegations.

He had been suspended a month earlier for a tweet dating back to 2010. At the time he said he was "completely unaware" of the offensive nature of the term used and deleted the tweet as soon as he was made aware.

Gale, 38, later won an unfair dismissal case. He is facing further charges from the England and Wales Cricket Board, but has said he will "not engage" with the disciplinary process.

England batter Danni Wyatt, Somerset's Jack Brooks and Birmingham Phoenix's Eve Jones were also reprimanded by the CDC.

Wyatt and Jones both appeared in an Instagram post that featured "fancy dress and blackface" as well as inappropriate captions, while veteran Somerset seamer Brooks used the term "Negro" in a pair of tweets involving his friend Tymal Mills.

