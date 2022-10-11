Eddie Izzard has formally launched a campaign to stand for parliament at the next general election.

The comedian announced her intention to join the race for selection as Labour's candidate for Sheffield Central after the current MP, Paul Blomfield, said he was standing down.

Izzard has become a familiar figure in Sheffield in recent years, performing in venues across the city. She ran through the city as part of her 43 marathons for Sport Relief and has campaigned against the closure of the Leadmill music venue.

She said:﻿ "Sheffield has a proud history, showing grit and determination in overcoming adversities and it was the wit and generosity of the people of this city that made me feel welcome when I first arrived in 1980 — the year the Leadmill opened."

Izzard studied accountancy and financial management with mathematics at the University of Sheffield in the 1980s. She later dropped out to pursue a career in comedy and was given an honorary doctorate by the university in 2006.

Mr Blomfield, who has represented the seat since 2010, won a 27,000 majority at the last election in 2019 but announced in February he would stand down at the next election.

No selection process has been formally started by Labour to succeed him.

Izzard added: "I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me. To take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into Number 10."

