A four-year-old boy from Bridlington quizzed Prince Harry about his children during a video call from the Duke of Sussex.

Henry Waines was due to meet Harry and Meghan at the Well Child Awards – organised to celebrate inspirational children – last month. But the event was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Instead, the Prince called Henry and his parents Ben and Shevonne, at their home in East Yorkshire.

Henry asked the duke: "How are Archie and Lilibet doing?"

Harry replied: "They're doing great - Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."

Henry was born with rare and complex health conditions affecting his ability to breathe, eat and speak.

He spent the first 15 months of his life in hospital and needs 24 hours hours ventilation.

He was named one of the UK's most inspirational children by children's charity Well Child and was due to meet Harry and Meghan at a special awards ceremony in London.

On Monday, Harry spoke to winners and their families virtually from his home in California.

He apologised to Henry for not being able to meet in person, to which Henry replied: "It's alright."

The duke told Henry: "You sound just like my son Archie. The same little squeaky voice. I love it."

He added: "My name's Henry as well. But everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why."

Henry and his family left a lasting impression on Harry as they told him the four-year-old was named after him.

Shevonne said: "Before he arrived in the world, we found you were a prince Henry and not Harry, and we loved that name, and from then he was Henry."

Henry won the Inspirational Child Award in the four to seven-year-old category. Harry has been a patron of the children's charity since 2007.

