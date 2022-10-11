Police have been given extra stop-and-search powers in Huddersfield after reports of a gang armed with Samurai swords.

A large group of males were also seen with knives on Long Lane at around 6.35pm on Monday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said there was also e vidence of a blank firearm discharge.

The force has been given the temporary right to search people without reasonable grounds for suspicion.

A teenager was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of violent disorder.

Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer, of Kirklees District CID, said: "We are continuing a number of enquiries into this incident today and are I want to reassure residents that a full investigation is ongoing with one arrest made so far.

"Enhanced Section 60 stop-and-search powers were also put place in to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence, and these have been extended until this evening."

The order covers an area of east Huddersfield surrounding the A62, Leeds Road, and A629, Wakefield Road, as well as the areas of Rawthorpe, Dalton and Moldgreen.

It is the fifth time in the last month West Yorkshire Police have used additional stop-and-search powers since Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death outside North Huddersfield Trust School.

Two teenagers have been charged with the 15-year-old's murder, following the attack on 21 September.

On Thursday 6 October, there were five more arrests for knife crimes, unrelated to Khayri's death.

It followed reports of men armed with machetes on Riddings Close.

The five males, aged between 17 and 25, were arrested for multiple offences including possession of a bladed weapon. They remain in custody.

The current stop-and-search order in Huddersfield will be in place until Tuesday night.

In the meantime, officers are increasing their patrols in the area to deter any further incidents.

