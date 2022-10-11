There were major delays on the M62 on Tuesday afternoon after a car transporter hit a bridge.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 33 at Ferrybridge and 34 Whitley Bridge after the incident at Beal Lane, between Knottingley and Eggborough.

Delays were expected for several hours. National Highways, ambulance, police and fire crews were at the scene.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "A structural engineer is also due to inspect the overbridge."

There were queues of around three miles on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways. Traffic is being diverted off the motorway via the A162, A645 and the A19.

Drivers were being advised to allow extra time for journeys.