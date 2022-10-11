A man has been charged with causing a public nuisance after the M62 was closed for several hours following concerns for a person's safety.

There were several hours of tailbacks on the motorway in both directions after the road was shut between junction 25 and 26 in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 October.

It happened after a man was seen on the wrong side of railings on a motorway bridge.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A 50-year-old man has been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following an incident on 4 October.

"The charges were brought following an investigation into the incident, which caused the M62 motorway to be closed in the Calderdale area and required a large response from the emergency services."

The man has been released on bail to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court next month.