Bus drivers in Hull are staging an indefinite strike in a row over pay.

Services across the city are facing disruption after workers voted overwhelmingly to walk out. It comes after calls for drivers to be paid £13 an hour were rejected.

The Unite union has said a 12.2% pay rise offer would mean drivers being paid less than those working for Stagecoach in Merseyside.

On a picket line in Hull, demonstrators held placards with the slogans "Stingey Stagecoach" and "Low Pay No Way". They shouted "scab" and "shame on you" at drivers who were still working as buses passed.

Hull City Council is providing three temporary shuttle bus services during the current industrial action.

The services, which run through the north, west and east of the city, will run from 10am each day for the foreseeable future.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Transportation, Roads and Highways, said: “We have provided this temporary service to ensure that vulnerable residents in Hull can still access vital services and the wider transport network.

“We hope this offers some reassurance to those who may be worried about how to get around at this time.”

