A convicted Neo-Nazi terrorist who entered a 'Miss Hitler' beauty pageant is to be freed early from prison.

In 2020, Alice Cutter, originally from Bradford, was jailed for three years for being a member of the banned group National Action.

The right-wing group, labelled "racist, antisemitic and homophobic" by then-home secretary Amber Rudd, was outlawed in December 2016 after a series of rallies and incidents, including praise for the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox.

Cutter was found to have attended the group's rallies, which featured banners reading "Hitler was right," and entered a "Miss Hitler" beauty pageant.

Alice Cutter was a member of the banned extreme right-wing terrorist group National Action. Credit: West Midlands Police.

At her trial, the judge said Cutter was a "trusted confidante" of one the group's leaders, boyfriend Mark Jones.

Jurors were also shown messages in which Cutter joked about gassing synagogues, and remarking "Rot in hell" after discussing the murder of Jo Cox.

Cutter also made an attempt to recruit a 15-year-old girl.

She claimed never to have considered herself a member of the group, even before the ban, despite attending meetings with group leaders and posing for a Nazi-style salute on the steps of Leeds Town Hall in 2016.

She also attended a demo for the group in York in May 2016 - which she initially denied until footage emerged showing her standing with other masked NA members, giving the Nazi salute behind a banner that read "Hitler Was Right".

After an oral hearing, the Parole Board confirmed that Cutter was to be released.

A Parole Board spokesman said decisions are solely based on a prisoner's risk and whether it is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Cutters boyfriend at the time, Mark Jones, was also tried and was jailed for five and a half years in 2020.

Two other men, Garry Jack, from Birmingham, and Connor Scothern, from Nottingham, were also jailed for being members of National Action.

Jack was jailed for four and a half years, and Scothern was 18 months' detention.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.