The driver of a car transporter that hit a bridge on the M62 has died, police have confirmed.

The motorway was closed after the incident between junctions 33 for Ferrybridge and 34 for Selby, on the border between West and North Yorkshire, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 11 October.

North Yorkshire Police said a dark coloured car transporter left the carriageway and collided with a bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the transporter, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.